

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were lackluster on Friday as traders watched global trade issues and developments on the Brexit front.



Underlying sentiment turned cautious following reports of a likely delay in U.S.-China trade talks.



Media reports suggest that a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping has been pushed back until at least April.



The report from Bloomberg came after Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he is in 'no rush' to complete a trade deal with China.



The benchmark DAX was virtually unchanged at 11,588 in early trade after gaining 0.1 percent the previous day.



Automakers BMW and Daimler were modestly higher as industry data showed February car sales grew 2.7 percent in Germany following months of decline.



The British pound was drifting lower against the dollar and euro after British MPs voted for a delay in the Brexit process for three months or more.



