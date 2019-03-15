The acquisition is the latest step in growing the Experience Agency's programmatic advertising capabilities in Europe

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has acquired Storm Digital, a full service digital marketing agency specializing in search, social and programmatic advertising services that transforms customer experiences through strategic, technological, analytical and creative solutions.

The acquisition expands the presence of Accenture Interactive in the Dutch market and supports the Experience Agency's ability to create enhanced experiences from start to finish, through creative strategy, content creation, activation, measurement and optimization of media and campaigns across multiple platforms. Along with recently acquired US based Adaptly Storm's digital marketing and media services will strengthen the capabilities of Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services.

Founded in 2006, Storm Digital specializes in creating impactful digital customer experiences for leading Dutch companies and brands, including ABN AMRO, Exact, KLM, Rituals and Transavia. Its capabilities include data collection, audience analytics, search, social and programmatic advertising services, media planning and buying, content creation, dynamic creative services and digital business services.

"Accenture Interactive has continued to scale programmatic services for global brands; with the addition of Storm Digital, we can move faster and further in terms of scale and expertise, and help to drive strong results for our clients," said Anatoly Roytman, head of Accenture Interactive Europe, Africa and Latin America.

Storm Digital CEO Viktor van der Wijk states: "We're very proud to have attracted the attention of the world's largest digital agency. Storm Digital is well respected in digital marketing and Accenture Interactive has acknowledged that. Joining Accenture Interactive enriches our team and clients with international scalable digital solutions that are essential to win in an increasingly demanding environment."

"The Storm Digital team and their robust capabilities will complement and enhance our presence in the Netherlands and inject a greater level of data-driven media experiences that we can deliver to our clients," said Ron Vrijmoet, head of Accenture Interactive, Netherlands.

Storm Digital has approximately 90 employees located in Amsterdam and Groningen, who will become part of Accenture Interactive. Storm Digital serves clients across a wide range of industries with specific focus on financial services, automotive, retail and travel.

This is the second investment Accenture Interactive has made to strengthen its presence in the Netherlands. Storm Digital follows the 2016 acquisition of Amsterdam-based mobile specialist, Mobgen. Recently Accenture Interactive also appointed three creative industry leaders to its team in the Netherlands.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 469,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Interactive helps the world's leading brands transform their customer experiences across the entire customer journey. Through our connected offerings in design, marketing, content and commerce, we create new ways to win in today's experience-led economy. Accenture Interactive is ranked the world's largest digital agency in the latest Ad Age Agency Report, for the third year in a row, and was named a 2019 Most Innovative Company in advertising by Fast Company. To learn more, follow us @AccentureACTIVE and visit www.accentureinteractive.com.

