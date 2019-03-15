beqom, the provider of a cloud-based total compensation solution, has announced the go-live of its Sales Performance Management (SPM) solution for Arçelik A.S., a Turkish market leader in the durable consumer goods industry. Arçelik will use beqom to manage its incentive and variable compensation processes.

Arçelik sought a solution as the company went through a rapid digitization efforts across all levels of the business, with an omnichannel transformation initiative to meet its customers increasing demand for customized, fast, and widely spread products and services.

To digitize compensation, the business group wanted an agile cloud-based solution with the ability to run on-demand simulations to monitor and revise the incentive strategy for dealers during the sales cycle.

Using the beqom solution, Arçelik will be able to effectively plan and calculate

commissions for its 3,000 domestic dealers. The company will improve efficiency and reduce costs on process administration while providing a clearer picture of total rewards for its employees. A key driver for selecting beqom was its ability to run simulations and implement changes to incentive strategies throughout the year.

"When evaluating the right technology to enable full commission calculations for our dealers, we could not afford to compromise, requiring a flexible solution to monitor and revise incentive strategy during the sales cycle," said Hüseyin Öner, CIO at Arçelik.

"The flexibility of our Sales Performance Management solution supports the changing requirements of global organizations operating in dynamic market environments," says Stephan Pohl, beqom COO. "We are delighted to support Arçelik in implementing a sales incentive strategy that will to enable the sales team to react quickly to the increasing expectations of their customers".

Read the Arcelik Customer Success Story here.

About Arçelik

Arçelik A.S. is a household appliances manufacturer based in Turkey. The Company engages in the production and marketing of durable goods, components, consumer electronics and after-sale services. Arçelik A.S. operates through 13 international subsidiaries and 3,000 branches in Turkey with over 32,000 employees representing 12 brands across 145 countries.

About beqom

Happiness is the best driver for success. Our mission is to make the workforce of our customers happy. beqom drives happiness by allowing business managers to lead, align and motivate employees and partners. beqom's cloud-based total compensation platform is used globally across all industry sectors by over 100 large companies such as Microsoft and Vodafone. It addresses all performance and compensation aspects such as salary review, bonus, long-term incentives, commissions, benefits, non-cash rewards and all key drivers towards Employee Performance Management and Sales Performance Management. HR, sales and finance organizations leverage our platform to drive performance, retention, cost optimization and… happiness among their people. beqom to make your people happy.

