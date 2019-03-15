

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec plc (INVP.L) issued a strategic, operational, and financial overview of the year ending 31 March 2019. The group's operating profit is expected to be ahead of the prior year. The Bank and Wealth business is expected to report results ahead of the prior year, while the Asset Management business is expected to report results marginally behind the prior year, Investec stated. For the period under review, the Group expects revenue to be in line with the prior year.



Investec noted that its overall group results have been negatively impacted by the depreciation of the average Rand against Pound Sterling exchange rate of approximately 4% over the period.



