

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation accelerated as expected in February, while the core price growth eased, latest figures from Eurostat confirmed on Friday.



The harmonized inflation rose to 1.5 percent from January's 1.4 percent.



The core inflation rate that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, slowed to 1 percent in February from 1.1 percent in January.



Both inflation figures were in line with economists' expectations.



Prices rose 0.3 percent from the previous month in February.



Energy price inflation accelerated to 3.6 percent in February, from 2.7 percent in January, marking the highest annual rate among the main components.



Prices in the food, alcohol and tobacco group rose 2.3 percent year-on-year after a 1.8 percent climb in January. Services costs grew 1.3 percent following a 1.6 percent rise in January.



The lowest annual rates of inflation were registered in Ireland, Greece, Croatia and Cyprus, while the highest annual rates were recorded in Romania, Hungary and Latvia.



