Symphony Talent: HODES RECEIVES EIGHT EMPLOYER BRAND MANAGEMENT AWARDS

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2019, a leading talent marketing solutions provider, today announced its creative agency for employers, Hodes, won eight awards at the 2019 Employer Brand Management Awards(EBMA).



The EBMAs exist as the true benchmark of the employer brand management process. Comparing and contrasting the different aspects of successful employer branding, fully rewarding excellence and celebrating the campaigns and the organisations that excel in this field.



"I'm so proud of the work we're doing and the relationships we have with our fantastic clients," noted Hodes/Symphony Talent European Managing Director, Simon Phillips. "To be recognised with award wins amongst so much other great work is awesome but more than that, the impact our work is having on the organisations we're working with is absolutely the most important thing to us and our clients. And so many more exciting things are to come!"



Hodes, part of Symphony Talent, was recognised as the Overall Winner from all entries across all categories for the Best Creative Execution of an Employer Brand for its work with client, Lazard, a global financial advisory and asset management firm. Hodes and its clients received seven additional awards across various categories, including:





Gold Award - Best Short-term or One-off Employer Brand Campaign for client, Lazard

Gold Award - Best Digital Communication of the Employer Brand for client, Airbus

Silver Award - Best Diversity Brand for client, SKY

Silver Award - Best Use of Social Media in the Management or Promotion of the Employer Brand for client, MARS

Bronze Award - Best Short-term or One-off Employer Brand Campaign for client, SKY

Bronze Award - Best Use Of Social Media in the Management or Promotion of the Employer Brand for client, Unilever

Bronze Award - Best Communication of the Employer Brand to Internal Audience for client, Amplifon

Craig Barnett, Head of Client Services, Europe, added; "I'm thrilled to see such a diverse cross-section of our clients being recognised at the EBMA's. It's a real testament to the great strategic and creative work from our team, and the true partnerships we have with our clients to bring it to life."





About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is redefining how brands and talent connect by applying data-driven consumer marketing best practices to talent marketing. Symphony Talent is the only talent marketing solutions provider that combines award-winning creative (Hodes) and award-winning marketing technology (XCloud) to deliver seamless, personalized experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters. Companies such as Northwell Health, Chili's, Advantage EZ Rent-A-Car, UCLA Health, Mars, Sky, Unilever and UnitedHealth Group rely on Symphony Talent to power their employer branding, employer reputation and talent acquisition efforts. For more information, visit: www.symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyTalent_.



