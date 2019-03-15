CleanEquity Monaco 2019 - Presenting Companies & New Collaborations

LONDON, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity, the sustainable technology innovation forum, cofounded by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco & Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital, kicked off on 13th March.
Eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, opened the conference discussing the United Nations, Sustainable Development Goals and the crucial role innovation must play.
London based, specialist investment bank, Innovator Capital's ("ICL") CleanEquity team reviewed over 600 technologies for this 12th anniversary; and here are the companies, which have been selected to present:
Aerobotics
ZA
Arborea
UK
BayoTech
US
BBOXX
UK
BLIXT
SE
Breathe Sciences
IN
Dearman
UK
Deregallera
UK
Econic Technologies
UK
Edenworks
US
eggXYt
IL
Green Harvest One
US
iCARE
SG
ICE5 (Stealth Technology of Eagle Capital)
US
Intelligent Power Generation
UK
Novihum Technologies
DE
P2 Science
US
PERA Complexity
BR
Skymining
SE
Sun Mobility
IN
SunCulture
KE
Superdielectrics
UK
Taronis Technologies
US
TieBam
TW
Valori Transnational
UK
Waste2Tricity
UK
ICL announces two new collaborations for 2019, APCO Worldwide and Reliance Industries Ltd.
Brad Staples, CEO, APCO Worldwide:
"Small innovative companies form the bedrock of the modern economy and many of the firms at Monaco are at the forefront of the sustainability revolution. The opening of global markets means that access to investment, skills and opportunity is unprecedented. Nonetheless, there are headwinds on the horizon, with huge geopolitical change afoot. Navigating this complex landscape of change takes agility and experience. APCO celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2019, and we're proud to partner with CleanEquity to help ensure this latest generation of pioneers thrive for the next 35 years, and beyond."
Dr Ajit Sapre, Group President, Reliance Industries Ltd, commented:
"Reliance is delighted to be part of CleanEquity Monaco 2019. We are proud to sponsor this prestigious platform that encourages entrepreneurs and innovators around the world to showcase the best emerging sustainable technologies. Reliance is leading efforts in sustainability through its breakthrough R&D using Algae platform technology. We have developed a catalytic hydrothermal liquefaction (RCAT-HTL) process, a spin-off technology from algae to oil initiative, which converts any biomass and organic waste into 'drop-in' energy dense renewable crude. This renewable crude can be processed in the existing refining infrastructure to produce transportation fuels including Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Reliance has created multi-disciplinary biology and engineering streams to create safe and sustainable sources of biofuels, bio chemicals and nutritional products such as food and feed."
For further information about CleanEquity 2019, use the contact details below or visit the conference website: www.cleanequitymonaco.com
