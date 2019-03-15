CleanEquity Monaco 2019 - Presenting Companies & New Collaborations

LONDON, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity, the sustainable technology innovation forum, cofounded by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco & Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital, kicked off on 13th March.

Eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, opened the conference discussing the United Nations, Sustainable Development Goals and the crucial role innovation must play.

London based, specialist investment bank, Innovator Capital's ("ICL") CleanEquity team reviewed over 600 technologies for this 12th anniversary; and here are the companies, which have been selected to present:

Aerobotics ZA Arborea UK BayoTech US BBOXX UK BLIXT SE Breathe Sciences IN Dearman UK Deregallera UK Econic Technologies UK Edenworks US eggXYt IL Green Harvest One US iCARE SG ICE5 (Stealth Technology of Eagle Capital) US Intelligent Power Generation UK Novihum Technologies DE P2 Science US PERA Complexity BR Skymining SE Sun Mobility IN SunCulture KE Superdielectrics UK Taronis Technologies US TieBam TW Valori Transnational UK Waste2Tricity UK

ICL announces two new collaborations for 2019, APCO Worldwide and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Brad Staples, CEO, APCO Worldwide:

"Small innovative companies form the bedrock of the modern economy and many of the firms at Monaco are at the forefront of the sustainability revolution. The opening of global markets means that access to investment, skills and opportunity is unprecedented. Nonetheless, there are headwinds on the horizon, with huge geopolitical change afoot. Navigating this complex landscape of change takes agility and experience. APCO celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2019, and we're proud to partner with CleanEquity to help ensure this latest generation of pioneers thrive for the next 35 years, and beyond."

Dr Ajit Sapre, Group President, Reliance Industries Ltd, commented:

"Reliance is delighted to be part of CleanEquity Monaco 2019. We are proud to sponsor this prestigious platform that encourages entrepreneurs and innovators around the world to showcase the best emerging sustainable technologies. Reliance is leading efforts in sustainability through its breakthrough R&D using Algae platform technology. We have developed a catalytic hydrothermal liquefaction (RCAT-HTL) process, a spin-off technology from algae to oil initiative, which converts any biomass and organic waste into 'drop-in' energy dense renewable crude. This renewable crude can be processed in the existing refining infrastructure to produce transportation fuels including Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Reliance has created multi-disciplinary biology and engineering streams to create safe and sustainable sources of biofuels, bio chemicals and nutritional products such as food and feed."

For further information about CleanEquity 2019, use the contact details below or visit the conference website: www.cleanequitymonaco.com

Contact:

Conor Barrett

Innovator Capital

conor.barrett@innovator-capital.com

Twitter: @CleanEquity

