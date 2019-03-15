BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

The Trust's NAV increased by 0.8% during the month of February (in GBP terms).



Global equity markets continued to rise in February, as displayed by the MSCI World Index rising 2.8%, following the confirmation from the US that the additional tariffs on Chinese goods would not be implemented. In addition, Federal Reserve minutes also confirmed a patient approach to further rate increases, which was viewed as supportive for equity markets. Economic data was however mixed, with a positive surprise from Eurozone PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) whilst US retail sales disappointed and showed a decline.



Against this macroeconomic backdrop, Brent and WTI posted positive returns, increasing by 4.1% and 6.3%, to finish the month at $65/bbl and $57/bbl respectively. This encouraging performance of the oil price was based on OPEC continuing to be on track to deliver on their announced 1.2mbpd cuts, as to date they have already cut production by 1mbpd. In addition, the world's largest oil field, the Safaniyah oil field in Saudi Arabia, was partially shut down during the month after a ship's anchor severed a main power cable. However, despite the positive overall performance of oil, President Trump posted a tweet on oil prices being too high, which resulted in oil selling off strongly towards the end of the month. It was encouraging to see energy equities be relatively immune to this sell-off.



Within the mining sector, the iron ore (62% fe) price remained elevated, finishing the month at a price of $85/tonne on the back of Vale's suspension of production. Base metals were also up, with copper, zinc and nickel prices rising 6.6%, 3.1% and 4.5% respectively. Copper's strong performance was based on falling inventories, equating to a speculative perception that there was a shortage of metal in the market.



The Trust's position in Kosmos Energy was the largest contributor to positive performance. The company held its capital markets day during February, with rhetoric from the company taken positively by the market. The company stated that they will breakeven at $35/bbl, demonstrating that they have a decent margin of risk mitigation for delivering on cash flow and dividend payments.





All data points in US dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.