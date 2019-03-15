Visiongain Publishes Global Aluminium Composite Panels Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Aluminium Composite Panels Market by Coating (Polyester, Polyvinylidene Fluoride), by Type (Fire-Resistant, Anti-Bacterial, Antistatic), by Application (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Aluminium composite panels are made of sheets comprising of a thermoplastic inner core of mid-low density polyethylene.

• These panels are produced by continuous bonding of two thin aluminium sheets on either side of an extruded thermoplastic or mineral-filled thermoplastic core.

• These panels are used in the building and construction industry for internal and external applications.

Market Overview and Trends

• The aluminium composite panels offer several advantages such as easy installation and handling, long-lasting as they are not vulnerable to the adverse conditions, safer alternative, and economical as is does not need regular maintenance.

• The superior properties of aluminium composite panels, including corrosion resistance, wear resistance, and fire protection makes these products very useful for ceiling, flooring, external cladding, and internal wall cladding functions in the construction industry.

• Recent research studies in the industrial sector for inventing new technologies and the development of improved cladding products, have resulted in the development of better core material options that efficiently comply with fire and building regulation developments.

• Apart from building and constriction, the application of aluminium composite panels is rapidly increasing in other industries such as automotive, aerospace, and other commercial sectors.

• Growing applications enables researchers to study new features and develop new aspects that would strengthen the existing aluminium composite panels. This opens new avenues for the key players in the industry and provides a significant growth opportunities.



Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increasing need for development of advanced infrastructure has largely fuelled the growth in construction industry.

• There is increasing demand for lightweight and durable material in the industry which leads to increase adoption of aluminium composite panels.

• The rapidly growing building and construction industry is the major factor driving the demand for aluminium composite panels across the globe.

• Technological advancements focusing on enhancing the properties of these panels and growing aluminium composite panels in the automotive sector are also contributing to the growth of this market.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High cost of maintenance when broken or dented

• Current scenario of recalling the products

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Coating

• Polyester Market, 2019-2029

• Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Type

• Fire-Resistant Market, 2019-2029

• Anti-Bacterial Market, 2019-2029

• Antistatic Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Automotive and Transportation Market, 2019-2029

• Building and Construction Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• There are large number of companies providing high quality aluminium composite panels across various domain. These companies are mainly focusing on providing variety of products at a lower manufacturing cost.

• The players focus on designing new guideline and modifying the manufacturing process to develop unique and quality products for their customers.

• The companies also maintain the market position by adopting strategic alliances and business segment expansion.

Major Market Players:

3A Composites, Alcoa, Constellium, Guangzhou Xinghe ACP, Jyi Shyang Industrial, Arconic, Yaret Industrial Group, Mitsubishi Chemical, Alubond U.S.A., and Alumax Industrial is also provided in this report.

