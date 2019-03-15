

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) said that it has now signed a binding definitive agreement to acquire Thermocoax Developpement and all of its group companies (Thermocoax) from, amongst others, Chequers Capital and TCR Capital for a cash-free, debt-free consideration of 158 million euros or 139 million pounds.



The transaction will require certain regulatory approvals in France, Germany and the USA. These regulatory approvals and completion are expected during the second quarter of the year.



