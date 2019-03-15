Vycellix, Inc. today announced that the Company, founded by leading medical researchers at Sweden's world renowned Karolinska Institutet, will present at the Innate Killer Summit 2019 to be held in San Diego, March 20-21.

On Wednesday, March 20th at 4:20pm PT, Vycellix's founding CEO, Evren Alici, M.D., Ph.D. will present the session titled, "Utilizing Ex Vivo Expanded Natural Killer Cells for Both Allogeneic and Autologous Uses." Dr. Alici's talk will cover:

Strategies to combine adoptive NK cell therapies with monoclonal antibody therapies

Examining bottlenecks and strategies to overcome them in NK cell-based immunotherapy clinical trials

For more information and to register to attend this event, please visit: https://innate-killer.com/

About Vycellix, Inc.:

Headquartered on the campus of the Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, Florida, Vycellix is a closely-held immunotherapy-focused, discovery company with the mission to fundamentally impact the challenges that currently prevail in the area of cell gene based-therapies. The Company is engaged in the development of proprietary approaches for cell-based immunotherapeutic products and to improve patient outcomes.

Vycellix's scientific discoveries coupled with a portfolio of small molecule RNA modulators address current limitations for cell gene therapies, including the need to accelerate speed of production, lower costs, ensure end-cell viability and persistence, and improve patient outcomes.

The Company's innovative solutions offer the potential to significantly optimize processes for: cell reprogramming; enhancing cell potency; and improving cell expansion. Additionally, the Company is leveraging its assets to develop an early-stage pipeline of multifaceted, next-generation NK cell therapies targeting hematological malignancies and solid tumors, including its RONK (Retargeted Optimized NK cell) therapy.

The Company's products were all discovered by scientists at the world renowned Karolinska Institutet (KI) in Stockholm, Sweden. KI is globally recognized for its Nobel Assembly, which awards the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.Vycellix.com and follow its Twitter feed at: @Vycellix

