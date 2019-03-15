Niagara Falls, Ontario and Maryland, USA--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2019) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Distribution Agreement with Energia Power Solutions LLC ("Energia"), based in Maryland USA, with offices in Jersey, Channel Islands.

The agreement will give Energia the right to sell the ENERTEC family of products. Energia has been in the renewable energy field for a number of years and has supply contracts currently that will be able to utilize all the EHT products.

CEO of Energia, Christy Spencer, commented, "We look forward to working with EHT and we are very proud to include ENERTEC's products in our solutions."

CEO of EHT, John Gamble, commented, "We are very pleased that Energia has selected EHT as their supplier; this again shows the versatility of our ENERTEC suite of products."

Ghana Update

EHT would like to update our progress on the Ghana company's loan application with Elevate Finance and EDC. At this time after the requesting of further documents from both Elevate and EDC the Ghana company, it has been determined that the company needs to improve its balance sheet by partnering with a larger company. EHT is working with the company to make this happen over next the few weeks and will resubmit to Elevate and EDC at that time.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About Energia Power Solutions

Energia is a solutions group providing creative and customizable solutions for disaster affected regions worldwide. Through renewable energy and water purification products and services, Energia is focused on meeting needs in those areas through a wide range of applications. Our solutions include: Distributed power generation and emergency power backup, temporary power for remote operations/sites, and emergency power and water purification for disaster areas. Our products include: Mobile Power Unit with Solar & Battery Storage), Mobile Power Unit with Water Purification System, Mobile Solar Panel and Racking Systems, Power Shelter with Solar and Battery Storage. Our services include: Rental Fleet Services for emergency power supply and water purification for disaster areas.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information relating to sales of the products (the "Opportunities") involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, for the Opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information on the Opportunities outlined in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

John Gamble

CEO & Director

(289) 488-1699

jgamble@ehthybrid.com

info@ehthybrid.com|

Website: www.ehthybrid.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43445