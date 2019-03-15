Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2019) - STILLCANNA INC. (FORMERLY EVI GLOBAL GROUP DEVELOPMENTS CORP.) (CSE: STIL) ("StillCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has completed a change of business from a mining issuer to a life sciences issuer. The Company received approval from its shareholders for the Change of Business and has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to resume trading. StillCanna intends to be a leading extractor of CBD in Europe in 2019.

In connection with the Change of Business, the Company also announces that, effective March 15, 2019, it has changed its name from "EVI Global Group Developments Corp." to "StillCanna Inc." Trading of the Company's common shares will resume under the new name and under the new ticker symbol "STIL" as of market open March 15, 2019. The new CUSIP will be 86071P107 and the new ISIN number will be CA86071P1071.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced Definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Borganic Consulting Inc. ("Borganic") dated October 15, 2018, in which the Company acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of Borganic, being 13,098 common shares, in exchange for 15,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Transaction"). Following the closing of the Transaction, the Company had 57,943,000 common shares of the Company issued and outstanding.

Upon closing of the Transaction on February 26, 2019, Shae De Jaray was appointed Chief Technical Officer of the Company and Marc Crimeni was appointed a director of the Company.

"We've come a long way in a short time," pointed out Jason Dussault, CEO of StillCanna. "Completing our first acquisition and resuming trading are great milestones for the Company. All of our required extraction equipment is on site at our European facility. To enhance shareholder value, we continue to look at various acquisition opportunities globally."

In connection with the Transaction, the Company also issued 1,800,000 common shares to certain finders. It also issued 2,000,000 common shares to certain consultants in exchange for financial advisory services.

About StillCanna Inc.

StillCanna Inc. (CSE: STIL) www.stillcanna.com is a Canadian early-stage life sciences company focused on large scale CBD extraction in Europe. The Company feels its proprietary intellectual property allows it to extract CBD at a lower cost. The Company has signed an initial extraction contract in Europe to be the exclusive extractor for Dragonfly BioSciences LLC, a UK based supplier of CBD. The Company continues to look for other industry acquisitions that will enhance shareholder value.

For further information please contact: Joel Leonard, CFO, Director, StillCanna Inc.

E-mail: joel@stillcanna.com

Phone: (778) 838-3692

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43446