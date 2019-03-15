sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

PR Newswire

MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 15

Mondi Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)
JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of those interests (and changes to those interests) of directors of both entities, the respective company secretaries and persons discharging managerial responsibilities across the Group and, in certain instances, the directors of major subsidiaries of Mondi Limited in the securities of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc which are required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

In accordance with Rules 3.63-3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules we advise of the following:

15 March 2019

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE

There follows a notification form for the Company Secretary of Mondi Limited.

For the purposes of the JSE Listings Requirements: all trades took place on market; clearance was obtained prior to the below dealings in securities; and the total value of the transaction was R4,637,432.53.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NamePhilip Laubscher
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCompany Secretary, Mondi Limited
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi Limited
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value



ZAE000156550
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
R333.6212,135
R333.69863
R333.68902
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

13,900


R333.63
e)Date of transaction2019-03-13
f)Place of the transactionJSE Limited - Outside a trading venue

