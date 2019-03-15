Mainz (ots) - Woche 11/19
Fr., 15.3.
Bitte Programmänderung ab 19.00 Uhr beachten:
19.00 heute
19.19 Wetter (VPS 19.20)
19.20 ZDF spezial (VPS 19.21/HD/UT) Terror in Neuseeland - Angriff auf Moscheen Moderation: Antje Pieper
19.40 Bettys Diagnose (VPS 19.25)
20.25 Professor T. (VPS 20.15)
21.25 Letzte Spur Berlin (VPS 21.15)
22.10 heute journal (VPS 22.00)
22.45 heute-show (VPS 22.30)
23.15 aspekte (VPS 23.00)
23.55 heute+ (VPS 23.45)
0.15 NEO MAGAZIN ROYALE mit Jan Böhmermann (VPS 0.00)
1.00 Starsky & Hutch (VPS 0.45)
1.45 Starsky & Hutch (VPS 1.35)
2.35 Letzte Spur Berlin (VPS 2.25)
3.20 Professor T. (VPS 3.10)
4.20 Die Rosenheim-Cops (VPS 4.10)
5.05- hallo deutschland (VPS 4.55) 5.30
