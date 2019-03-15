Findit, Inc.: Findit Case Study Results from Vacation Rentals Posted in Findit; Real Estate Listings Offers Property Owners Alternative to Airbnb and VRBO

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation announces case study results from vacation rental listings posted in Findit by Vacation Rental Company Abodeca.

Findit.com offers vacation rental property owners and management companies the ability to post their vacation rental listings in the Real Estate section of Findit. The listings posted in Findit can include a full detail of the vacation property that includes the exact address of the rental, pictures, video, amount of rooms, bathrooms and any other detail the renter would like to provide. In addition to the complete details of the listings Findit provides two buttons that the owner or property manager can use to link back to their availability and/or booking page for the property. This provides the renter the ability to deal directly with the owner in many cases avoid booking fees and best of all know ahead of time the exact address of the rental property.

The case study Findit performed was done in conjunction with three listings provided to us from Abodeca (pronounced 'Abode-eck-uh'). Abodeca is a vacation rental marketplace that connects guests directly to hosts eliminating booking fees. Founded by property managers who envision bringing the industry back to the time when potential guests and hosts could easily connect to each other without a middleman getting in the way, Abodeca creates a comfortable, low-cost solution for both parties.

Abodeca placed three Vacation Rental listings on Findit:

Ailina House - 77-350 Ailina Street Kailua Kona Hawaii 96740

Dancing Bear Lodge - 3414 Killdeer Court Island Park, Idaho, 83429

Orlando Escape Vacation Rental - 546 Brunello Drive Davenport, Florida, 33897

Findit's Case Study Included The Following Pieces of Content for Each Vacation Rental

A Vanity URL For Each Vacation Rental Where The URL was the Address of the Property. Properties are also encouraged to include a house name when they have one.

Photos That Included A Title and Description On Each Photo Tagged with the Address of the vacation rental.

A Video Produced and Published on Youtube and within Findit

A Vacation Rental Listing in Findit Real Estate which includes photos of the rental, property information, and links to the listing on Abodeca's website

Right Now Status Updates within Each Findit Site that included photos, the video link, the link to the property in Findit Real Estate and more

Case Study Results for the Following Properties

Searches were performed in Google, Yahoo, and Bing on March 14, 2019.

Ailina House - 77-350 Ailina Street Kailua Kona Hawaii 96740

Findit published content for 77-350-ailina-street-kailua-kona-hawaii-96740 on March 6, 2019.

Vacation Rental Listing For 77-350-ailina-street-kailua-kona-hawaii-96740

Vanity URL Address of 77-350-ailina-street-kailua-kona-hawaii-96740

Links to the Youtube Video for Ailina House:

Page 1 of Google, Yahoo, and Bing

Links to other sites that picked up Ailina House:

Page 1, 2 of Bing, Page 2 of Google

Total Shares from Findit to other social sites, 5



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xrKvqs9AKo

Dancing Bear Lodge - 3414 Killdeer Court Island Park, Idaho, 83429

Findit published content for 3414 Killdeer Court Island Park, Idaho, 83429 on March 7, 2019

Vacation Rental Listing For 3414 Killdeer Court Island Park, Idaho, 83429

Vanity URL Address of 3414 Killdeer Court Island Park, Idaho, 83429

Links to the Youtube Video for Dancing Bear Lodge:

Page 1 of Google, Yahoo, Bing

Links to other sites that picked up the Dancing Bear Lodge: Page 1 of Google, Yahoo, Bing

Images displaying in web search results for Dancing Bear Lodge: Page 1 of Google

Total Shares from Findit to other social sites, 23



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUnGtnv9PZ8

Orlando Escape Vacation Rental - 546 Brunello Drive Davenport, Florida, 33897

Findit published content for 546 Brunello Drive Davenport, Florida, 33897 on March 8, 2019

Vacation Rental Listing for 546 Brunello Drive Davenport, Florida, 33897

Vanity URL Address of 546 Brunello Drive Davenport, Florida, 33897

Links to the Youtube Video for Orlando Escape:

Page 1 Google, Bing

Links to the Orlando Escape Vacation Rental Listing on Findit: Page 1 of Google

Links to other sites that picked up the Orlando Escape: Page 1 of Yahoo, Bing

Total Shares from Findit to other social sites, 5



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5KIvqSVzRDc

For $7.95, vacation rental property owners, managers, or websites like Abodeca can create a vacation rental listing and account on Findit for each vacation rental they have. When you publish content on Findit, whether it is in a right now status update or a vacation rental listing in Findit Realty, no other vacation rentals appear in the individual listing. Moreover, the vacation rental property owner or manager can share their vacation rental or rentals to Facebook, LinkedIN, Google My Business, Pinterest and to other social sites. When you share to these other social sites, you can target potential vacation goers so these people can see the listing themselves and even share it amongst their friends and followers.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "I prepared these listings in Findit on behalf of Abodeca. We provided this service to Abodeca as part of a case study to see how well vacation rental listings would index in Google, Yahoo, and Bing along with the time frame to see positive results. Property managers or vacation rental property owners can create their vacation rental listings in Findit for free, but one key factor to getting the best possible indexing is by reserving a Vanity URL on Findit that is the address of the vacation rental. Each member can create the listing, photo galleries, right now status updates, and the about section for free, however, We recognize their is a very large market out there for vacation rental properties where owners and vacationers are often having to pay hefty fees to post and book their vacations through third party sites. Findit is providing the alternative for both property owners and vacationers to book these same properties at lower costs or no fees when the property owners passes on their savings to the vacationers when they list the same vacation rentals in Findit, that they currently have on other sites that charge booking fees."

Findit does offer property owners the ability to post their listings themselves as well as having Findit do it for them. Findit does provide this as a paid for service.

About Abodeca:

Abodeca (pronounced 'Abode-eck-uh') is a vacation rental marketplace that connects guests directly to hosts eliminating booking fees! Founded by property managers who envision bringing the industry back to the time when potential guests and hosts could easily connect to each other without a middleman getting in the way, Abodeca creates a comfortable, low-cost solution for both parties.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., is a non reporting public company that trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

Contact:

Peter Tosto

Findit.com

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539148/Findit-Case-Study-Results-from-Vacation-Rentals-Posted-in-Findit-Real-Estate-Listings-Offers-Property-Owners-Alternative-to-Airbnb-and-VRBO