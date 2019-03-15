

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the Senate proposal to revoke his declaration of emergency on the US-Mexico border to secure funding to build his long-promised border wall.



The Senate delivered a stunning bipartisan rebuke to Trump on Thursday when a dozen Republicans joined all the Democrats in the chamber to pass the 'Emergency Declaration Resolution of Disapproval' by a 59 to 41 vote to overturn his national emergency declaration.



Trump's immediate reaction to the Senate vote result was a single word statement on Twitter, 'Veto'.



He followed it with a clear statement that he looks forward to vetoing the 'Democrat inspired Resolution which would open borders while increasing crime, drugs, and trafficking in our country'. 'I thank all of the Strong Republicans who voted to support Border Security and our desperately needed WALL,' Trump tweeted.



But many of the Republicans that supported the resolution argued their vote was an effort to defend the U.S. Constitution.



Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Ten) said the President's declaration to take an additional $3.6 billion that Congress has appropriated for military hospitals, barracks and schools is inconsistent with the U.S. Constitution.



Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan) said in a statement that the declaration of an emergency under the current circumstances is a violation of the U.S. Constitution.



Trump made the national emergency declaration last month in order to bypass Congress, which refused to provide $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.



The vote in the Senate came after the House previously approved the resolution 245 to 182 in a largely party-line vote.



Lawmakers opposed to the declaration do not have the votes to override Trump's likely veto, as the Congress needs a two-thirds majority of both chambers to override a presidential veto.



A coalition of 16 states is suing the Trump administration alleging that the emergency declaration and diversion of funds are unconstitutional and otherwise unlawful.



