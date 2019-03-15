

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech industrial production fell in January, after rising in the previous month, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell a working day adjusted 1.1 percent in January, after a 1 percent gain in the previous month. In November, production grew 2.1 percent.



The manufacturing fell 3.3 percent following a 0.1 percent decline in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 1.3 percent in January.



Another report from the statistical office showed that, construction output dropped 13.2 percent annually in January, after a 4.3 percent rise in December.



On a monthly basis, construction output grew 2.9 percent from 4.3 percent rise in the previous month.



