Competitive intelligence involves gathering and analyzing actionable information relating to the key competitors in order to form a business strategy. It is an essential component in planning and developing business strategies to gain a winning edge in the market. Competitive intelligence analysis provides insight into the marketplace dynamics and challenges in a structured, disciplined, and ethical manner with the help of various data sources.

Importance of competitive intelligence

Stay agile and react quickly

Today, it is difficult for companies to exist only by providing goods and services and ignoring the changing demands of the marketplace. They must watch out for both direct and indirect competitors and their market strategies. By doing so, it is possible for them to become nimbler and react quickly to their actions.

Identify key opportunities

Competitive intelligence facilitates companies in gaining a first-mover advantage and identifying business opportunities before the competitors do. It is also a useful tool to gain a clear understanding of the competitor's target groups and the kind of outreach that is being done by them.

Differentiate your offerings

Information gathered from competitive intelligence should not only be used to take inspiration from what others are offering but to also to bring out disruptive ideas that would set companies apart from their counterparts in the market. Knowing what the competitors are up to can help businesses identify what can be done differently and what are the best ways to do it.

