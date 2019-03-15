sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.03.2019 | 17:17
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share

Ress Life Investments
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 15 March 2019

Corporate Announcement 10/2019

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share.

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 28 February 2019.

NAV per share in USD: 1834.85
NAV per share in EUR: 1607.26

The performance during February 2019 was 0.90% in USD. The year-to-date net performance as of 28 February 2019 is 1.16% in USD.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Attachment

  • Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement 10-2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e0d9cd6f-6de4-478d-9ab9-e00ef6b2e9a6)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)