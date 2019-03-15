Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 15 March 2019
Corporate Announcement 10/2019
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share.
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 28 February 2019.
NAV per share in USD: 1834.85
NAV per share in EUR: 1607.26
The performance during February 2019 was 0.90% in USD. The year-to-date net performance as of 28 February 2019 is 1.16% in USD.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27
Attachment
- Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement 10-2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e0d9cd6f-6de4-478d-9ab9-e00ef6b2e9a6)