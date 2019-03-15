

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) reportedly won a patent trial against Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Friday after a federal court jury found that the iPhone maker infringed on three of the chip maker's patents.



Apple have been ordered to pay Qualcomm $31 million for infringing its technology. The jury awarded Qualcomm the full amount it sought.



In July 2017, Qualcomm had filed a law suit against Apple alleging the tech giant had used its technology without its permission in some versions of its popular iPhones.



According to Cnet, one patent covers technology that allows a smartphone to quickly connect to the internet once the device is turned on, while another deals with graphics processing and battery life. The third addresses technology that shifts traffic between a phone's apps processor and modem, allowing for faster downloads.



Another trial between Apple and Qualcomm is scheduled to begin in San Diego next month, and the Federal Trade Commission is still weighing arguments made by the two sides in a trial that ended earlier this year.



