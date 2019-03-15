Arion Bank hf.: Proposal of the Nomination Committee and candidates to the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee of Arion Bank

The Annual General Meeting of Arion Bank will be held at the Bank's headquarters at Borgartún 19, 105 Reykjavík on 20 March 2019 at 4:00 p.m.

One item on the agenda is the election of the Board of Directors. Deadline for notifications of candidacy was at 4:00 p.m. on 15 March 2019. Two member of the Nomination Committee will also be appointed.

Eva Cederbalk, Chairman of the Board, and Måns Höglund do not intend to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors.

The following candidates have announced they wish to stand for election to the Board of Directors of Arion Bank and the Nomination Committee proposes that they be elected to the Bank's Board of Directors:

Benedikt Gíslason

Brynjólfur Bjarnason

Herdís Dröfn Fjeldsted

Liv Fiksdahl

Paul Richard Horner

Renier Lemmens

Steinunn Kristín Thórdardóttir

Alternates:

Ólafur Örn Svansson

Sigurbjörg Ásta Jónsdóttir

Þröstur Ríkharðsson

According to the Articles of Association of Arion Bank, the Board of Directors shall be comprised of five to eight members. The Nomination Committee has examined the nominations received and has assessed whether the candidates are dependent or independent of the Bank. The Committee also proposes that Brynjólfur Bjarnason be elected as Chairman of the Board and that Herdís Dröfn Fjeldsted be elected as Vice Chairman. The report of the Nomination Committee is attached and information on the candidates will be available on the Bank's website no later than 4:00 p.m. on 18 March.

The following candidates announced they wish to stand for election to the Nomination Committee of Arion Bank:

Christopher Felix Johannes Guth

Sam Taylor

The Board of Directors of Arion Bank will assess whether the candidates for the Nomination Committee are dependent or independent of the Bank. The Board's assessment and further information on the candidates will be available on the Bank's website no later than 4:00 p.m. on 18 March.

Eva Cederbalk, Chairman of the Board of Arion Bank:

"When I joined the Board one of the key objectives was to bring Arion Bank to market and that was done successfully last summer when the Bank was listed both in Iceland and Sweden. I am very proud to have been part of that important journey. This was a complex and demanding process with a lot of hard work from all involved, the Bank's management and Board. Taking this into consideration, as well as other personal and professional constraints such as time and travel, I decided not to seek re-election as board member and Chairman of the Board of Arion Bank and informed the Nomination Committee accordingly."

For further information on the Annual General Meeting of Arion Bank please visit the Bank's website or contact Sture Stölen, head of Arion Bank's Investor Relations, at ir@arionbanki.is , or Theódór Fridbertsson, at Investor Relations, at theodor.fridbertsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 6760.

This is information that Arion Bank hf. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above.

