Verbund: Austrian utility company Verbund reported 2018 figures. EBITDA fell by 6.3% year-on-year to Euro 864.2 mn due to the lower water supply and the Group result increased by 43.7% to Euro 433.2 mn owing to non-recurring effects. In both the current and the previous reporting periods, however, earnings - especially the Group result - were heavily impacted by non-recurring effects. In 2018, such effects related above all to reversals of impairment losses recognised on the Group's hydropower operations in Austria and Germany and on wind power operations in Romania. In total, the Group result contained non-recurring income of Euro 91.0 mn in 2018 and EBITDA included non-recurring income of 0.8 mn. A dividend of Euro 0.42 per share for financial year 2018 (identical to ...

