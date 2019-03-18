

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in positive territory on Monday following the gains on Wall Street Friday amid optimism about U.S.-China trade talks as well as indications of more Chinese economic stimulus. China's Xinhua news agency reported that the U.S. and China have made further 'concrete progress' on the text of the trade agreement between the two sides.



The Australian market is advancing, with almost all the sectors higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 22.20 points or 0.36 percent to 6,197.40, just off a high of 6,197.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 22.50 points or 0.36 percent to 6,287.60. Australian stocks closed marginally lower on Friday.



The major miners are notably higher. BHP Group is advancing more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is rising more than 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is gaining almost 3 percent.



Gold miners are also advancing after gold prices rose on Friday. Newcrest Mining is rising more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is up 0.3 percent.



Pilbara Minerals said it has exercised an option to enter into a joint venture with steelmaker Posco for the development of a downstream lithium chemical conversion facility in South Korea. Shares of Pilbara, which said it will have up to 30 percent participation in the facility, are adding more than 1 percent.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.8 percent.



IOOF Holdings faces a class action lawsuit over its alleged failure to inform shareholders about the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority or APRA's concern regarding possible breaches of superannuation laws. However, the beleaguered wealth manager's shares are higher by 0.5 percent.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search are edging up 0.1 percent each, while Santos is down 0.3 percent after crude oil prices edged lower on Friday.



Bubs Australia said it will expand its range of children's snacks by launching eight new organic-labelled snacks. The goat milk formula maker's shares are rising more than 4 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is almost unchanged against the U.S dollar on Monday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7082, down from $0.7084 on Friday.



The Japanese market opened higher, but has pared strong gains made early in the session.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 68.98 points or 0.32 percent to 21,519.83, after touching a high of 21,612.67 earlier. Japanese shares rose on Friday to end two days of declines.



The major exporters are mostly higher despite a slightly stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.7 percent, Canon is up 0.4 percent, and Panasonic is edging up 0.1 percent, while Sony is down 0.4 percent.



In the tech sector, Tokyo Electron is rising almost 3 percent and Advantest is higher by more than 1 percent. Among the major automakers, Honda is lower by 0.5 percent, while Toyota is edging up 0.1 percent.



In the banking space, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 0.3 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.5 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is lower by 0.8 percent and Japan Petroleum is down 0.3 percent after crude oil prices edged lower.



Among the other major gainers, Japan Steel Works is rising more than 3 percent, while Sumco Corp., Fujikura and Tokyo Electron are higher by almost 3 percent. On the flip side, Sumitomo Dainippon is declining almost 3 percent and Dentsu is down 2 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 339.002 billion yen in February. That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 305.1 billion yen following the 1.415 trillion yen deficit in January.



Exports were down 1.2 percent on year to 6.384 trillion yen, shy of forecasts for a fall of 0.6 percent following the 8.4 percent slide in the previous month. Imports tumbled an annual 6.7 percent to 6.045 trillion yen versus expectations for a fall of 6.4 percent following the 0.6 percent drop a month earlier.



Japan also will see final January data for industrial production today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 111 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai is rising more than 1 percent and Hong Kong is advancing almost 1 percent. South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reaching their best closing levels in five months, amid optimism about U.S.-China trade talks as well as indications of more Chinese economic stimulus. Traders largely shrugged off the release of some disappointing U.S. economic data, including a Federal Reserve report showing industrial production rose by much less than expected in the month of February.



The Dow climbed 138.93 points or 0.5 percent to 25,848.87, the Nasdaq advanced 57.62 points or 0.8 percent to 7,688.53 and the S&P 500 rose 14.00 points or 0.5 percent to 2,822.48.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1 percent, the German DAX Index advanced by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.6 percent.



Crude oil futures ended slightly lower on Friday, snapping a four-session winning streak, as traders chose to take profits. WTI crude oil futures for April ended down $0.09 or 0.2 percent at $58.52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX