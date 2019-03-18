Zenit Presents Its First Super Large Aperture Lens

The producer of legendary Russian Zenit cameras and part of Rostec State Corporation's Shvabe Holding, the Krasnogorsky Zavod (KMZ) has announced a new type of Zenitar lens designed for taking high-quality portraits in low-light conditions. The lens will become available for purchase this month.

MOSCOW, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenitar 0.95/50 is the brand's first lens equipped with a E-mount for mirrorless cameras as well as the bokeh effect. The super large aperture of the f/0.95 lens allows to take photographs even in low-light conditions. The lens also has a perfectly round aperture consisting of fourteen blades.

When designing the lens the experts at KMZ concentrated especially to resolve problems faced by portrait photographers. The lens has to achieve high quality results in widely varying conditions. Photographers have already voiced their appreciation of the lens, noting the quality of the bokeh effect, brightness and clarity of the taken images.

"Zenitar 0.95/50 is a lens for thoughtful photography that will suit both professionals and amateurs. Thanks to improved optical calculations, we've managed to achieve a sharper image result. The unique appearance of the photos should be appreciated especially in artistic photography. The product quality is not inferior to foreign counterparts and its affordable price will create a successful competition. This new design will without a doubt take the Zenitar brand to a completely new level", said the CEO of KMZ, Vadim Kalyugin.

The new lens will be available for purchase on March 20 for around $760 via the official online store - zenit.photo/en/.

Rostec continues to carry out its large-scale program to develop civil product manufacturing. This program is based on the Strategy-2025 plan, which aims to average 17% growth in revenue (in rubles) until 2025 as well as improving operational efficiency and reaching new markets.

Rostec is a Russian state corporation established in 2007 to facilitate the development, production and export of high-tech industrial products. The Corporation comprises over 700 organizations in 60 constituent entities of the Russian Federation that are currently part of 15 holding companies and 80 directly managed organizations specializing in manufacturing military-industrial, civilian and dual-purpose products. Rostec's portfolio includes well-known brands such as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, Concern Kalashnikov, Russian Helicopters, etc. Rostec's key objectives include the introduction of a new techno-economic paradigm and digitalization of Russian economy.