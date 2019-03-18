SOITEC: Soitec Announces Direct Sales Operation in China

Soitec Announces Direct Sales Operation in China

World Leader in Engineered Substrates Reinforces its Long-term Support of China's Semiconductor Ecosystem and Local Customer Focus

Beijing, China, and Bernin, France, March 18, 2019 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announced it is opening a direct sales channel in China. The local Soitec team includes sales and technical support engineers. Soitec customers in China will now benefit from not only direct contact and support relationships with Soitec's local team but also access to Soitec's global technical expertise and network across engineered substrates, most notably its silicon-on-insulator (SOI) products, addressing the full range of applications for China's growing electronics markets.

For over a decade, Soitec has remained a committed partner of China's semiconductor industry. From initial collaboration with universities and research laboratories in 2007 to partnerships with local foundries, Soitec continues to help China market differentiated value, develop new industry standards for 5G, AI, IoT, and automotive, and drive sales.

Recently announced as the first materials supplier to join the China Mobile 5G Innovation Center, an international alliance chartered to develop 5G communication solutions for China, Soitec brings its long-standing worldwide partnerships across fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, system-level, IDMs, research/innovation centers, universities, and industry consortia. Both silicon and non-silicon engineered substrates are essential in bringing to mass deployment 5G mobile communications for applications including self-driving cars, industrial connectivity and virtual reality.

In addition to direct access to a local sales and support team, Soitec offers Chinese customers continued SOI wafer manufacturing excellence, responsiveness, and high-volume capacity readiness thanks to its strong historical partnership with Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd. (Simgui). In February 2019, Soitec and Simgui announced an enhanced partnership and increased annual production capacity of 200-mm silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers from 180,000 to 360,000 units at Simgui's manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China, to better serve the growing global market for RF-SOI in mobile and Power-SOI products. Simgui will focus on SOI wafer manufacturing and Soitec will now manage worldwide product sale of 200 mm SOI wafers. Furthermore, Simgui's fab has been qualified by multiple key customers inside and outside China.

"The value of SOI reach far beyond the substrate level into device, system, and final applications in the global value chain," said Paul Boudre, Soitec CEO. "To promote this value to Chinese customers as well as their downstream customers worldwide, Soitec will now support China with a comprehensive global team of experienced sales, marketing, and business development professionals who are well connected to all major players in the global value chain."

Soitec will be present at Semicon China in Shanghai at the National Silicon Industry Group booth, Hall N5-5651 from Wednesday, March 20 until Friday, March 22, 2019.

For commercial and technical inquiries in China, please contact sales-china@soitec.com.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,000 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

