Istanbul Launches Global Tourism Campaign: 'Visit Istanbul'

Istanbul, one of the top 10 most visited cities in the world, has broken records by hosting 13.4 million tourists in 2018, an increase of 24%. To introduce the city more effectively on an international scale, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality has started a new project called "Visit Istanbul". 'Visit Istanbul' has already hosted fashion and travel stars from different countries, and will now focus its campaign on the Middle East Countries.

ISTANBUL, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2018 tourism report published by the European Travel Commission, Turkey had the biggest tourist count increase among 33 European countries. According to the report, the number of tourists visiting Turkey has increased by 22% to reach 46.1 million, while 1 out of 3 of these tourists preferred Istanbul. The number of Arab tourists, the top visitors of Turkey and Istanbul, has increased by 30% and reached 2.5 million.

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality has started a new digital tourism project called "Visit Istanbul" to tell about the historical and cultural values of Istanbul on an international scale. Middle East Countries, United Kingdom, Russia, USA, Germany, France, India, and China have been determined as target countries. Throughout one year, a different tourism-oriented project will be carried out with target countries particularly via digital platforms.

First introductory movie is launched.

The first 'History' themed introductory movie of Visit Istanbul project 'Meet With History Of Your Dream City' has been published on project's social media pages. In the movie, including original pieces of music, extremely colorful and magnificent scenes about the monumental history of Istanbul are shown. The next movie will be 'Gastronomy Istanbul' introducing the cuisine of Istanbul.

Fashion phenomenons meet in Istanbul.

For the project, four fashion phenomenons of social media have met in Istanbul at the start of the campaign. Laura Comolli from Italy, Barbora Ondrackova from the Czech Republic, Michèle Krusi from Switzerland and Simla Canpolat from Turkey took a full city tour over 3 days and shared images with their followers.

The big meeting is at the end of March!

Within the scope of 'Visit Istanbul' which is also known as Turkey's first official city marketing project, world-famous travel stars, notably Jeniffer Tuffen from England, Dotz Soh from Singapore and Umit Yoruk from Turkey, will meet in Istanbul over 5 days between 17-21 March.

