SINGAPORE, Mar 18, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Just like its collection of natural skin and hair care products, the globally renowned natural brand Paul Penders is rejuvenating its presence in Asia with new products, a new team, and new distributors.The roots of Paul Penders International began in 1903 in Holland where Paul Penders' grandmother developed an organic botanical formula for skin - she called it LevensEssentie, or "Essence of Life" in Dutch. LevensESSENTIE serves as the base for the company's natural, organic beauty and skin rejuvenation formulas, including skin and hair care products for babies and men, as well as perfumes.In 1959, Penders created non-emulsified shampoos that were embraced by his customers. When a cosmetic chemist suggested he add chemical emulsifiers to enable the shampoo to work better, customers didn't like it. So, he went back to his original formula and vowed to put customers first.In 1980, the Dutch Government issued an ultimatum to the company - test on animals or close the manufacturing facilities. Penders relocated to the US. In 1982, he led the "cruelty free" consumer education initiative after the FDA permitted the company to produce formulas not tested on animals. In 1985, after reading reports about serious health concerns stemming from chemical FD&C colors in lipsticks, Penders removed all chemical colors from its color cosmetics, and was the first cosmetics company to do so.Since then, Paul and his son Bastiaan, who now serves as the director of US and Singapore operations of Paul Penders International, have launched new products containing botanical ingredients from around the globe.Last year, Paul Penders International launched a unique manufacturing facility in the Himalayas, where products are now being made under a World Health Organization-GMP license, and using the abundant crystal clear, pure Himalayan mountain water. The products featuring 100% pure mineralized snow meltwater filtered down for more than 20 years from Mount Everest. This year, the company has launched a new vegan color cosmetics line made with the Himalayan mountain water. All Paul Penders' products are cruelty free, certified vegan, Halal and EWG verified.Paul Penders Cosmetics are on the market almost 50 years and sold worldwide. In 2018, the company opened locations in India and Singapore to grow sales."With the new partnerships in India and Singapore, we felt it was the right time to expand in Asia with the highest quality skincare and cosmetics available," commented Bastiaan Penders. "The Asian market is experiencing both excitement and tremendous growth in vegan skin/hair care for the whole family, and our products are more attractive and suitable than ever for this market. The Asian consumers are more and more aware about the danger of chemicals in personal use products and are searching for safe products. Many people have allergic reactions due to environmental issues & chemical skincare and are looking for natural solutions. With our own R&D and independent certifications we can assure all our ingredients are safe to use. Our cosmetics are constantly monitored on safety and comply with the strictest regulations in world-wide. With our presence in Singapore we will be able to better serve distributors, retailers and consumers in Asia."Paul Penders International wants to get in contact with importers/distributors in all Asian countries and build together on a strong market for truly natural vegan cosmetics. More information on the website www.paulpenders.com or email to info@paulpenders.comContact:Bastiaan Pendersinfo@paulpenders.comwww.paulpenders.comSource: Paul PendersCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.