Riga, Latvia, 2019-03-18 08:00 CET -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 18.03.2019 Audited annual INR1L INVL Baltic Real VLN report Estate -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.03.2019 Government LTGCB00022C, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction LTGNB00022C Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.03.2019 Audited annual CBL Citadele banka RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2019 Coupon payment date LHVB072524A LHV Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2019 Audited annual AMG1L Amber Grid VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2019 Notice on General AMG1L Amber Grid VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2019 Audited annual LGD1L LITGRID VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2019 Notice on General LGD1L LITGRID VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2019 Audited annual BLT1T Baltika TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2019 Government LVGA005023A Valsts Kase / RIG securities auction Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.03.2019 Coupon payment date MMRO080021FA Magnetic MRO TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.03.2019 Annual General TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja TLN Meeting Grupp -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.03.2019 Interim report, 6 BMLB035019FA Baltic Mill VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.03.2019 Annual General INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.