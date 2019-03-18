Zurich - The Board of Directors of SolvencyAnalytics AG announces the appointment of Gerhard Fusenig as an independent non-executive Director of the firm with effect from 1 April 2019. Mr. Fusenig will be a member of the firm's Strategy Development and Audit committee.

Over the last 25 years Gerhard Fusenig held a number of senior management roles including the position of co-COO of Asset Management and CEO Core Investments at Credit Suisse and Global Head Fund Services at UBS. As an independent, non-executive director Gerhard Fusenig is a board member of Credit Suisse ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...