ExThera Medical Corporation (ExThera) today announced Dr. Stefan Büttner, a senior staff member of the Department of Nephrology, Dialysis and Kidney Transplantation at University Hospital Frankfurt, will present on his clinical experience with the ExThera's Seraph 100 Microbind Affinity Blood Filter (Seraph) at the International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (ISICEM) in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday, March 20. ExThera, an early-stage medical technology company in the San Francisco Bay Area, is a developer of therapies for reducing bacteria and viruses in blood.

During his presentation, entitled Extracorporeal Pathogen Elimination is on the Horizon, Dr. Büttner will share insights from his clinical experience using Seraph in the treatment of bacteremia during dialysis. Dr Büttner is a nephology specialist, clinical researcher and expert in blood purification techniques, and his viewpoint is of particular interest due to his experience with plasmapheresis and the use of extracorporeal therapies for renal replacement therapy, liver failure and infectious diseases. Dr. Büttner's presentation will take place onsite at the Symposium in the Tent during the Blood Purification session and will run from 4:30-4:45 p.m. local time.

Seraph is designed to reduce the duration and intensity of bloodstream infections to improve clinical outcomes. It is the first and only broad-spectrum filter that reduces pathogens in whole blood. By using immobilized heparin with a unique molecular architecture, Seraph mimics the heparan sulfate binding sites on endothelial cells that are targeted by invading pathogens. Seraph's high surface area quickly reduces large amounts of drug-resistant and drug-susceptible bacteria, viruses, toxins, and sepsis mediators in flowing blood.

In its effort to eradicate life-threatening bloodstream infections, and their progression to sepsis, ExThera is working towards CE Mark approval and product introduction into the EU in mid-2019.

"The need for advances in the treatment of bloodstream infections have, until now, gone largely unmet. However, ExThera's technology has repeatedly shown promise in preclinical studies and clinical testing as a safe and effective option," said Robert Ward, CEO of ExThera. "We're excited for the opportunity to educate the medical community at the important ISICEM meeting about Seraph through Dr. Büttner's experience, and to make it available for use in treating these infections in the near future."

About the Seraph MicrobindAffinity Blood Filter

As a patient's blood flows through the Seraph Microbind Affinity Blood Filter, it passes over tiny microspheres coated with molecular receptor sites that mimic the receptors on human cells that pathogens use when they invade the body. Harmful substances are quickly captured and adsorbed onto the surface and are thereby reduced in concentration in the bloodstream. Seraph does not add anything to the blood, which is returned to the patient with blood cells intact. The adsorption media is a flexible platform using chemically-bound, immobilized heparin for its blood compatibility, and its unique capacity to bind pathogens.

Seraph may be configured with optional supplemental adsorbents to bind other toxins and evolved pathogens. For example, 'Seraph 200' adds endotoxin binding to Seraph 100, which may be useful in bloodstream infections that progress to endotoxemia. The Seraph filters have a blood-contacting surface that is anti-thrombogenic and anti-inflammatory.

About ExThera Medical

Based in Martinez, California, and in Vaals, The Netherlands, ExThera is a privately held medical device company developing innovative, single-use blood filters capable of capturing a broad range of bacteria, viruses, parasites, toxins or other harmful substances from whole blood. The company develops therapeutic products to treat patients in the hospital or clinic, during epidemics, or on the battlefield. Led by an accomplished management team with extensive experience in blood-contacting devices and biomaterials, the company has strong patent protection and a growing body of data from independent laboratory studies, from its participation in DARPA's Dialysis-Like Therapeutics program and from a successful EU clinical trial. For more information, visit www.extheramedical.com.

Caution: The Seraph Microbind Affinity Blood Filter is currently undergoing clinical evaluation and is not available for commercial sale.

