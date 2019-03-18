

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug maker AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced Monday that US Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation or ODD for saracatinib, a potential new medicine for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis or IPF.



IPF is a type of lung disease that results in scarring (fibrosis) of the lungs. It is a chronic, progressive, irreversible and usually fatal interstitial lung disease which affects approximately 100,000 people in the US.



IPF causes shortness of breath and progressive damage of the lung, resulting in life-threatening complications such as respiratory failure.



Saracatinib is an inhibitor of src kinase which regulates broad cell functions including cell growth and cell differentiation.



The potential new medicine was discovered by AstraZeneca and has previously been in clinical development in oncology.



Saracatinib has completed Phase I development. Phase II trials for saracatinib in IPF have not yet commenced.



