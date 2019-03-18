Next Green Wave's Vision to be Number 1 in Cannabis Consumer Product Goods in California

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2019) - Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQB: NXGWF) ("Next Green Wave", "NGW" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce an update to its consumer products good strategy since announcing its 100% acquisition of California-based SD Ventures, LLC ("SDC") on March 12, 2019. Next Green Wave's acquisition of SDC and recent investment in Organic Medical Growth ("OMG") now accelerates its path to revenues and the execution of its distribution and product development strategy throughout California.

Next Green Wave is now focused on integrating SDC's 8 brands, 45 THC and CBD products, extraction and manufacturing team while calibrating its recently completed 35,000 sqft Facility A. With Pacific Gas & Electric now only weeks away from completion, Next Green Wave will bring its newly appointed Head of Extraction and Head of Manufaturing into its Facility A to integrate the appropriate standard operating procedures necessary to immediately fulfill the product demand from its distribution channels once Facility A has been granted final occupancy approval.





Next Green Wave's 8 Brand Partners

In the coming months, our Brand Partners product lines will be introduced into the California and online direct-to-consumer market in the United States. With a combined social media reach of over 25 million across the globe, these Brand Partners include;

Carey Hart (https://www.instagram.com/hartluck/)

(https://www.instagram.com/hartluck/) Loki the Wolf Dog (https://instagram.com/loki)

(https://instagram.com/loki) King Louie (https://www.instagram.com/___king__louie___/)

(https://www.instagram.com/___king__louie___/) Sketchy Tank (https://www.instagram.com/sketchy_tank/)

(https://www.instagram.com/sketchy_tank/) Junkyard LA (https://www.instagram.com/junkyardla )

(https://www.instagram.com/junkyardla ) Toy Machine Skateboard Co ( https://www.instagram.com/toymachine/)

https://www.instagram.com/toymachine/) SD Cannabis ( http://instagram.com/weare.sdc) (https://instagram.com/sdcannabis)

http://instagram.com/weare.sdc) (https://instagram.com/sdcannabis) OSS ( https://www.instagram.com/onsomeshit/)

https://www.instagram.com/onsomeshit/) Thorn St. Beer (https://www.instagram.com/thornbeer/)

"This is a very exciting but important time for Next Green Wave as we now enter the execution phase of our wider strategy of being a premium producer of high quality downstream products into the California market," stated Leigh Hughes, CEO of Next Green Wave. "Our recent acquisition of SDC fast tracks our vision to be a powerhouse in consumer products goods in cannabis, and the whole combined team is focused on activating operations, generating revenue through sale of our first products, and establishing our distribution network.."

Geographic Expansion Through Brand Licensing Opportunities

As the global cannabis landscape continues to expand in 2019, Next Green Wave will take advantage of specific international markets that will allow our brands and products to be licensed through other respectable international partners. The closing of our investment and strategic partnership with Organic Medical Growth will see our distribution channel expand by over 7,000 pharmacies in Colombia through a brand licensing agreement with OMG.

To ensure that OMG enters the market with premium products, Next Green Wave will provide our expertise and services to ensure that OMG's nursery, cultivation and extraction techniques are of the highest standard. NGW has begun providing advisory services to work in parallel with the OMG team in preparation for the development of OMG's integrated operations. In 2019, NGW will provide a range of products to be sold through the OMG distribution channels.



Next Green Wave's Colombian Partnership

On behalf of the Board,

Leigh Hughes

CEO and Executive Chairman, Next Green Wave Holdings Inc.

About Next Green Wave

Next Green Wave is a vertically integrated seed-to-consumer premium medicinal and recreational cannabis company operating in California. Construction of the company's first state of the art indoor facility (35,000sf) is complete and nearing production with future plans for expansion on its remaining 15 acres of cannabis zoned land. NGW has acquired a seed library of over 120 strains which includes several award winning genetics. Recently acquired SDC Ventures and its 8 brands and 45 products which will accelerate NGW to revenue in 2019 and compliment NGW's branded products. The partnership with OMG will provide NGW access to distribution through the licensing of our brands through Colombia. To find out more visit us at www.nextgreenwave.comor follow us on Twitter at @nextgreenwave, on Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Next Green Wave Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in the preliminary prospectus, including without limitation dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing state, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits to complete construction of its proposed facilities in a timely manner; engaging in activities which currently are illegal under US federal law and the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, particularly in California, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; NGW's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; NGW's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers. Readers are encouraged to the review the section titled "Risk Factors" in NGW's preliminary prospectus. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although NGW has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. NGW no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

