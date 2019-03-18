Worcester Bosch Survey Reveals Rising UK Trend of Secret 'Temperature Tinkerers'

- 63% of men suspect their partner of changing the room temperature behind their back

- The preferred temperature for men is 24 degrees compared to 23 degrees for women - much higher than the Worcester Bosch recommended 21 degrees

LONDON, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The weather may still be wintery but suspicions about room temperature tinkering are leaving households hot under the collar, according to new research by the UK's leading boiler manufacturer Worcester Bosch.

The study of 2,000 Brits shows that 70% disagree with their partner over the room temperature, leading to a rise in 'Temperature Tinkerers', people who sneakily tinker with the thermostat without telling their partner.

Temperature tinkering happens regularly, with the room temperature being changed an average of four times per week, with a quarter (26%) of respondents adjusting the room temperature daily!

Men's suspicions run high

Men are most likely victims of temperature tinkering: almost two thirds (63%) claim their stealthy partners fiddle with the thermostat when they're not looking, whereas just 47% of women accuse their partner of doing the same.

Women like it cooler!

The research shows men actually prefer a warmer room temperature at approximately 24 degrees whereas women prefer 23 degrees, debunking the myth that women prefer it warmer.

Heated Debate!

For young couples the thermostat's getting them hot under the collar, as 25-34 year olds are the most likely (78%) to disagree about the room temperature, compared with 55+ couples, where heating disagreements trouble under two thirds (61%).

When it comes to handling the cold, women are more likely to go for the practical and cost-saving option of putting on extra layers (50%), whereas men prefer to simply turn the heating up (54%). Seven in 10 men claim to be responsible for knowing how the boiler works, compared with just 30% of women.

Victoria Billings, Director of Marketing from Worcester Bosch, said: "This study goes to show how often the room temperature is discussed, debated and tinkered with in the home.

"The UK might be a nation of secret temperature tinkerers who like the temperature a few degrees hotter, but we would recommend that you stick to our suggested 21 degrees. Hopefully this will reduce arguments across the UK and help identify those naughty tinkerers! "

Notes to Editors:

Worcester Bosch was established in 1962 and has been part of the Bosch Group since 1996. Manufacturing gas and oil boilers for domestic use from two manufacturing plants - Worcester and Clay Cross. Employing 1850 people in the UK, Worcester Bosch is the UK market leader in boiler technology. Worcester Bosch also have a range of smart controllers, wood burning stoves and renewable technologies.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 402,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2017). The company generated sales of 78.1 billion euros in 2017. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected manufacturing. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to deliver innovations for a connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 125 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 64,500 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.