Rob Mackay Appointed New CEO of Itiviti

STOCKHOLM, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced the appointment of Robert N. Mackay as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, starting April 1.

The Itiviti Board of Directors has carried out a thorough search process to find a new CEO. Rob Mackay was selected for the position by virtue of his experience as a successful industry executive with a strong track record and customer focus.

Rob joins Itiviti from Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), the world's largest provider of banking technology solutions. He brings decades of experience and most recently was Chief Operating Officer for the FIS Cross-Asset Trading & Risk business unit. His previous management experience includes positions as Chief Operating Officer of Hedge Funds & Risk and Managing Director of Alternative Investments.

"We are very pleased to welcome Rob Mackay as the new CEO of Itiviti. Rob has a strong track record in creating value and driving growth in finance and trading industry businesses. We are confident that his excellent sales background and solid understanding of customer needs makes him the right leader to take Itiviti to the next level, as an innovative and supportive partner to our customers," said Per E. Larsson, Chairman of the Board, Itiviti.

"Itiviti is a very impressive company with a strong offering and great, dedicated people. I'm looking forward to be part of the team, contributing to its continued development and delivering the service, solutions and innovation that customers require to support their business and strategic ambitions," said Rob Mackay, incoming CEO of Itiviti.

Following the merger with Ullink in 2018 and after a year of integration, Itiviti recently announced updated solutions and services portfolios spanning asset classes and trading applications, in parallel with the launch of a new, re-energized Itiviti brand.

Guided by the vision to evolve trading for the augmented age, Itiviti is a true business partner that can change the way customers connect and trade, enabling firms to stay one step ahead and move quickly to seize opportunities in global markets and capture tomorrow.

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to evolve their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, and trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leveraging automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 customers in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

