On March 14, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") decided to suspend the trading of the shares of The Marketing Group plc due to disclosure of inside information in breach of article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014). On March 15, 2019, due to recent substantial changes to, among other things, the operations of the Company, the Company's Executive Management and Board of Directors, the Exchange has concluded, based upon an overall assessment, that a change of identity of the Company has taken place. Therefore, the Exchange has decided to initiate an examination comparable to that conducted for an entirely new issuer applying for admission to trading, after which the Exchange will decide whether to admit continued trading of the Company's shares on First North Stockholm. Furthermore, the Exchange has found that the Company has committed a serious breach of the Nasdaq First North Nordic Rulebook (the "Rulebook"), that the Company does not, at this point, fulfil the applicable admission requirements as set out in the Rulebook. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if circumstances justifying the removal of the Issuer's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North pursuant to 6.2.1(a) or 6.2.2(a), or if the company has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the company upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to what is stated above, the Exchange has decided that the shares in The Marketing Group plc (TMG, ISIN code GB00BYZX7449, order book ID 122959) shall be given observation status. Please note, that the trading in the Company's shares is halted until further notice. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.