Worldcom Exchange Inc. (WEI): WEI Welcomes Senior Cloud Architect

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / WEI, an award-winning New England-based technology solution provider, has always been committed to investing in the most talented group of engineers possible. In that tradition, the company is proud to announce an exciting new addition to its bench of accomplished architects.

Kevin Pelt joins WEI as Senior Cloud Architect. He takes pride in bridging technology and business goals to provide productive solutions and enhance business value. Kevin has an outstanding reputation in the solution architecture and design arena as well as strategic planning and enablement, value-driven IT, and end-to-end solutions.

Kevin brings with him an impressive catalogue of certifications including a mastery of VMware for cloud, datacenter, and desktop, as well as a solutions architect certification for AWS. His almost twenty years of experience span across all verticals, notably Healthcare, Finance, Manufacturing, and Education. As a System Administrator for a decade early on in his career, cutting his teeth on technologies such as VMware's vSphere 1.x, Kevin understands the challenges current IT Operations faces day to day. In the last decade Kevin has used those skills in a more consultative role helping clients solve technical problems in new and unique ways. His most recent project consisted of designing, architecting and implementing a new public cloud environment spanning the US, Europe, Asia, and South America connecting back to on-premises locations in and around Boston.

Kevin currently lives in the small town of Kittery, ME with his wife and three daughters.

About WEI

WEI is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their computer environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to integrate corporate strategy, new technologies and their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project. For more information please visit www.WEI.com.

