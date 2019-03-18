Kevin Harrington, an Original Shark from the TV Show Shark Tank, Joins the Team at InventureX

Harrington Will Work with InventureX Clients to Help Take their Businesses to the Next Level Post-Crowdfunding

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / The founders of InventureX are pleased to announce that Kevin Harrington has joined their team. Through his new role as a partner at InventureX, Kevin Harrington will help entrepreneurs take their ideas to the next level with crowdfunding and beyond.

To learn more about how to launch a product or service idea through the help of InventureX, as well as what helps the company to stand apart from the competition, please visit https://inventurex.com/launch/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Harrington recognizes that the problems many entrepreneurs, inventors, and startups with great ideas have is twofold: they need early traction, and to prove their concept in the market before their idea becomes validated.

In his new role as a partner at InventureX, Harrington and team will work closely with clients to take their businesses to the next level post-crowdfunding.

Harrington, who is an original "shark" on the hit TV show Shark Tank, is also the creator of the infomercial, and pioneer of the As Seen on TV brand. All of this experience has helped Harrington see first-hand what entrepreneurs need to succeed, as well as how sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo can help them achieve their goals.

His legendary work behind-the-scenes of business ventures has produced well over $5 billion in global sales, the launch of more than 500 products, and the making of dozens of millionaires, the spokesperson said.

"Crowdfunding campaigns provide exactly what's needed, including funds, to entrepreneurs, inventors, and startups at the right time," the spokesperson noted, adding that Harrington has pushed past all the questions and excuses to repeatedly turn new products and ideas into million dollar businesses.

Harrington said he is pleased to be part of the InventureX team and is looking forward to helping budding entrepreneurs to bring their product or idea to the market. As he noted, entrepreneurs and investors ask him all of the time "what is the best way to launch a new idea?"

"Some even put their dreams on hold or miss the chance all together because they do not have the necessary funds to be successful," Harrington said, adding that this is why he has decided to partner with InventureX - to help entrepreneurs to get the funding that they need to be successful.

About InventureX:

InventureX is the number one rated crowdfund marketing agency for both entrepreneurs and inventors. Learn more about InventureX and schedule a call to discuss a project at https://inventurex.com/launch/.

Contact:

Steven Shelton

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: InventureX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539315/Kevin-Harrington-an-Original-Shark-from-the-TV-Show-Shark-Tank-Joins-the-Team-at-InventureX