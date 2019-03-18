

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Monday even as banks surged after the country's main lenders confirmed they were in talks to merge.



Investors awaited further progress in U.S.-China trade talks and looked ahead to a Fed meeting this week for clues on policymakers' thinking on interest rates.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 11,691 in opening deals after gaining 0.9 percent on Friday.



Deutsche Bank jumped 3.9 percent and Commerzbank soared 6 percent after the banks confirmed they are in discussions over a potential merger.



Automotive cable and wiring system specialist Leoni plunged 18.7 percent after scrapping its 2019 profit target and unveiling job cuts.



Thyssenkrupp rallied 2.8 percent after its plant engineering business won a major order from the Egyptian chemical and fertilizer manufacturer NCIC.



