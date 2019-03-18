sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

180,84 Euro		-0,50
-0,28 %
WKN: A0YJQ2 ISIN: US0846707026 Ticker-Symbol: BRYN 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
180,40
180,76
11:29
180,30
180,95
10:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B180,84-0,28 %