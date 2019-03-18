Lost Society Reopens in Battersea to Establish Itself as a Leading Hospitality Venue

LONDON, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lost Society has relaunched in Battersea, with the former workforce including owners, bartenders and DJs uniting to bring the South London venue back into operation.

During its closure, the location received a roaring 20's inspired art deco design makeover, featuring neon art, rich decor, bold colours and a plethora of Instagram backdrops. Along with the decorative remodelling indoors, patrons can expect to see a spacious outdoor monochromatic botanical area that extends over a covered terrace and outdoor bar.

Further to the renovations, Lost Society has revamped their food and drink menu and will be providing carefully crafted cocktails and vegan options, in hopes of re-establishing itself as a leading London hospitality venue.

Alongside hosting private rooms for hire, the location will facilitate a billboard of events throughout the week leading up to the weekend, when the venue aims to transform into an entertainment playground with DJs playing an eclectic blend of house, funk, and classic hip hop throughout the evening.

Additionally, Lost Society will host a brunch club every Saturday and Sunday with a selection of meals, bottomless bubbles and music. The establishment will also be reintroducing its Sunday roasts, offering a choice cut of meats or vegetarian options such as halloumi or vegan nut roast, accompanied with seasonal greens, a Yorkshire pudding, gravy, and the option of bottomless Bloody Marys.

Lost Society is now open for food lovers, party-goers, romantic meals for two, and private rooms.

Venue and food imagery can be accessed here

Address:

339 Battersea Park Rd

London SW11 4LS

+44-(0)207-622-2112

www.lostsociety.co.uk

Visit www.lostsociety.co.uk for more information and contact pr@lostsociety.co.uk for all press-related queries.

Contact:

Karin Baranyai

karin@lostsociety.co.uk