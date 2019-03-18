

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose notably on Monday and the pound dipped after British Prime Minister Theresa May issued a stark warning to lawmakers that if they do not back her Brexit deal before the EU leaders' summit on Thursday, she would seek 'a short technical extension' beyond the March 29 date to leave the EU.



The government might not hold a planned Brexit vote this week unless it feels it can secure a win that avoids a lengthy delay to pulling out of the EU.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 50 points or 0.70 percent at 7,278 in opening deals after closing up 0.6 percent on Friday.



In stock-specific action, JD Sports Fashion rose half a percent and Footasylum surged as much as 74 percent after they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer for Footasylum by JD.



AstraZeneca gained 0.6 percent. The drug maker announced that the U.S. FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation for saracatinib, a potential new medicine for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.



Domino's Pizza Group advanced 2.8 percent. The company strongly refuted allegations that it has been misleading investors over the state of its relationship with its franchises.



Serco Group added 0.8 percent after it signed a new contract to manage a maximum-security prison in Adelaide, Australia.



