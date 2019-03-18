Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-03-18 11:14 CET -- The results of the primary placement auction of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on March 18, 2019: ISIN code LT0000630063 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB00022C -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB00022C -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2019-03-20 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2022-03-20 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,1 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,100 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,159 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,165 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 120 725 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 7 500 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 30 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 29 947 352,76 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.