

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks held firm on Monday, with banks leading the surge after German lenders Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank said they were in talks to merge.



Investors remained hopeful for a U.S.-China trade deal after Xinhua news agency reported the U.S. and China have made further 'concrete progress' on the text of the trade agreement between the two sides.



Traders also looked ahead to the Fed and BoE policy meetings this week, though expectations for any shift in policy are low.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.17 percent at 381.73 in opening deals after climbing 0.7 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was little changed and France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 0.6 percent, thanks in part to a weaker pound ahead of another meaningful vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal on Tuesday.



The U.K. government has warned that it might not hold the planned Brexit vote unless it feels it can secure a win that avoids a lengthy delay to pulling out of the EU.



Deutsche Bank jumped 3.6 percent and Commerzbank soared 6.6 percent after the banks confirmed they are in discussions over a potential merger.



Automotive cable and wiring system specialist Leoni plunged 19 percent after scrapping its 2019 profit target and unveiling job cuts.



Thyssenkrupp rallied 4.3 percent after its plant engineering business won a major order from the Egyptian chemical and fertilizer manufacturer NCIC.



Norwegian aluminium company Norsk Hydro ASA advanced 1.7 percent after it appointed Hilde Merete Aasheim as its new President and CEO.



Novartis shed 0.6 percent. Alcon, the global leader in eye care and a division of Novartis, has acquired PowerVision, Inc., a privately-held, U.S.-based medical device development company focused on creating fluid-based intraocular lens implants.



Domino's Pizza Group advanced 2.8 percent in London. The company strongly refuted allegations that it has been misleading investors over the state of its relationship with its franchises.



