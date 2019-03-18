

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production in January declined less than estimated earlier, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent month-on-month in January, following a 3.7 percent decline estimated earlier.



Shipment and inventory decreased by 3.4 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, in January.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production rose 0.3 percent in January , while earlier it was reported as unchanged.



Data also showed that capacity utilization held stable month-on-month in January, but fell 0.2 percent from a year ago.



