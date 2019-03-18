STOCKHOLM, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Preem has appointed Lina Stolpe as the new CFO, Chief Financial Officer. She succeeds Peder Zetterberg who has been acting CFO since July 2018

Lina Stolpe has solid experience in finance and most recently comes from Infranord where she has been CFO. She also has experience in leading positions within the Valmet Group and the Hunter Douglas Group.

Lina will report to the CEO Petter Holland and be part of the Group Management.

"I am very pleased to welcome Lina to Preem and to our Group Management. Lina has many years of financial experience and a profile that fits well with Preem's corporate culture, with our strong focus on profitability and market efficiency and financial stability", says Preem's CEO Petter Holland.

"It feels very positive and exciting. Preem is a company that is at the forefront in many important areas. I am really looking forward to becoming a part of Preem and continue to develop the company together with my new colleagues", says Lina Stolpe, the incoming CFO at Preem.

Lina Stolpe will take up the position no later than September 15th, 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Magdalena Patrón

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: + 46 (0)10-450-10-00

Email: magdalena.patron@preem.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/lina-stolpe-appointed-new-cfo-in-preem,c2765178

