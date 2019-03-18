Cielo Launches Global Executive Search Practice

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo, the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner, today announced that it is bringing its executive search experts into a global practice under the Cielo brand, with on-the-ground presence in each region around the world.

The global Executive Search Practice builds on the lessons learned over the past 12 years as the organization has delivered over 4,000 executive-level hires. Since 2007, Craig Pointon has led executive search for the MEA region, and he will now take on the role of Cielo's Executive Vice President and Global Head of Executive Search.

"It has become increasingly apparent in recent years that the executive search industry hasn't evolved at the pace of the rest of the recruitment industry," Pointon said. "The traditional standard of waiting six weeks for a shortlist of qualified candidates should not be accepted in today's world of advanced technology. It is our aim at Cielo to demystify executive search and help our clients measure ROI from their executive search partnership."

Leveraging their local presence, global reach, and industry expertise, Cielo's executive search consultants partner with organizations' C-Suite and in-house talent teams to find and engage leaders who will fit their company culture and contribute to its success. Cielo's competitor and market-mapping research supports the development of clients' top-level workforce plans and executive talent value proposition. The global recruitment company's market-leading technology ensures consistency, compliance, and transparency in the search process and reduces the time to executive hire.

"Bringing together our global executive search resources under one brand will help us be even better partners to our clients, maximizing the expertise we've developed over the years and across the globe," said Sue Marks, Cielo Founder and CEO. "We know that finding high-quality leaders who fit an organization's culture, and doing it in a timely manner, has never been more critical than it is today. Having one united, powerful brand is only going to enhance our ability to do that for organizations anywhere in the world."

Cielo's executive search expertise extends to both mature and emerging markets across a variety of industries including healthcare, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, financial and business services, and technology. The company offers retained search and leadership consulting that includes research and insights into competitors and the market overall and ensures that clients have a full executive-talent pipeline for future needs.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner. Cielo leverages its global reach, local talent acquisition expertise and customized solutions to help clients achieve a sustained advantage and outstanding business outcomes through their talent practices. Cielo's dedicated recruitment teams serve clients in the financial and business services, consumer brands, technology and media, engineering, life sciences and healthcare industries. Cielo's global presence includes more than 2,000 employees, serving 177 clients across 95 countries in 39 languages. Cielo knows talent is rising - and with it, an organization's opportunity to rise above. For more information, visit cielotalent.com.

