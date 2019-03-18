RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Declares First Shareholder Distribution

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSX.V: RE) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a cash distribution of $0.01 per common share for the quarter ending March 31, 2019.

The distribution is payable on May 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on April 3, 2019.

The distribution is designated by the Company to be a return of capital for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation.

Bernard Tan, CEO of the Company, commented, "Building on our current royalty portfolio, we continue to see strong demand for royalty-based financing from our clients and potential clients. As the leader in royalty financing for the renewable energy industry, we are well-positioned to continue this growth going forward."

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy generation facilities by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately-held and publicly-traded renewable energy generation and development companies. The Company currently owns royalties on solar, wind and hydro projects in Canada, Europe and the United States. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Bernard Tan

CEO

For further details on RE Royalties, please visit www.reroyalties.com or contact us at (778) 374-2000 or send us an email at info@reroyalties.com.

Forward Looking Statements



This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

