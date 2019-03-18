Toronto, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2019) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its hotel mobile platform in Houston, Texas in partnership with the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), the largest association of hotel owners in the world.

The Zonetail hotel mobile application provides guests access and interaction with hotel amenities and services. It also connects guests with neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and attractions through the app's innovative 'Explore' section.

Mark Holmes, President and CEO of Zonetail, said, "We're executing on a planned rollout across over 25,000 hotels in the U.S. in partnership with AAHOA. I am excited that the great city of Houston is our latest official market covering most of the city's hotels."

"With over 650 member hotels, the greater Houston area is one of the largest regions for AAHOA, and is ideal for the fast adoption of the Zonetail platform. I look forward to working with the team and making it a huge success," said Sawan Patel, Regional Director, Southeast Texas Region for AAHOA.

The Houston announcement comes on the heels of Zonetail's launch announcement in Tampa Bay, Florida in December.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) is a mobile technology company that provides an anchored local mobile platform for hotels and condominiums. Zonetail provides guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and attractions. Zonetail is partnered with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada, with over 2,000 condo buildings, representing approximately 400,000 units. The Company has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California. For more information, please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

About AAHOA

AAHOA is the largest hotel owners' association in the world. The over 18,500 AAHOA members own almost one in every two hotels in the United States. With billions of dollars in property assets and hundreds of thousands of employees, AAHOA members are core economic contributors in virtually every community. AAHOA is a proud defender of free enterprise and the foremost current-day example of realizing the American dream. For more information visit https://www.aahoa.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Holmes, President and CEO

Zonetail Inc.

Telephone: (416) 583-3773 ext. 228

mark@zonetail.com

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to Zonetail's current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Zonetail's business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Zonetail undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Zonetail in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors Zonetail believes are appropriate, and, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Zonetail believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43456