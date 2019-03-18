EXCHANGE NOTICE 18.3.2019 BONDS BONDS LISTING ON 19.3.2019 1 bond issued by Ålandsbanken Abp will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 19.3.2019. Please find identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 18.3.2019 LAINAT LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 19.3.2019 1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 19.3.2019 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Ålandsbanken Abp. Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=714367